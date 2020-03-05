Alia Bhatt's phone wallpaper kissing Ranbir Kapoor is too adorable for words

Alia Bhatt had a day to remember yesterday as she attended the screening of the upcoming Netflix film Guilty in Mumbai, which stars her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor. However, what caught everyone's attention was Alia clutching onto her phone while she was arriving at the venue.

The Raazi actress's phone wallpaper was a picture of her and beau Ranbir Kapoor and if looked at closely the picture seems to have clicked during Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding reception. While Ranbir is seen in a blue shirt while Alia is seen in a light-colored outfit that matches the outfits they wore during the wedding ceremonies.

Not only that, but the couple also appears to be kissing in the photo as well. For the uninformed, both Alia and Ranbir have been dating since 2018 and will soon be seen in their first film together, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Rumours and speculations regarding their wedding have been doing the rounds for the longest time with film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand suggesting that they will tie the knot in December. "Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are set to tie the knot in December this year, not long after the release of Brahmastra on the 4th of that month," said the article by Rajeev.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role along with Mouni Roy and south star Nagarjuna. The film has been scheduled to release on December 4, after being postponed several times in the past.