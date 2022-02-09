Who is 'Edward Bhai', seen promoting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' with Alia Bhatt? Know here

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for her upcoming film 'Gangubhai Kathiawadi', scheduled to release on February 25, 2022. She has been posting mesmerising pictures in stunning sarees on her Instagram account these days for promoting the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. In her most recent pictures, she was seen with a certain 'Edward Bhai'. Wondering who is he/she? We will help you right away!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, February 9, Alia Bhatt dropped beautiful pictures in white saree embroidered with floral designs. Apart from her classy royal look, what stole everyone's attention was Alia's cat named Edward that she held in her arms. Displaying her witty sense of humour, Alia put up a funny caption with the pictures that read, "Edward Bhai Aur Gangubai" with a zipped face and a silver heart emoji.





The trailer of 'Gangubhai Kathiawadi' was released recently and it has received a tremendous response from the industry and the audience. Even Alia's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor showed his love posing in the Gangubhai style for the shutterbugs at the trailer's premiere. On her Instagram stories, the actress had called him 'Best boyfriend ever' sharing her picture from the film's promotions alongside the 'Bombay velvet' actor's picture in which the two of them can be seen folding their hands with back towards the camera - the famous pose from the upcoming film.

Alia Bhatt's titular character in the biographical drama is reportedly modeled after the real-life personality Gangubai Kothewali who was sold into prostitution at a young age and ran a brothel in the red-light area of Kamathipura in Mumbai in the 1960s. Based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the film features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos.