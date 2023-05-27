Alia Bhatt's grandfather Narendra Razdan's health condition critical, actress cancels IIFA 2023 appearance: Report

A still of Alia Bhatt with her grandfather, mother, and sister

Alia Bhatt's maternal grandfather (Nana), her mother Soni Razdan's father, Narendra Razdan is reportedly in critical condition and undergoing treatment for a lung infection at Brech Candy Hospital, Mumbai. As per the information provided by Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt has cancelled her scheduled trip to Abu Dhabi for making an appearance at IIFA Awards 2023.

Viral shared a post about Alia's maternal grandfather in a post, and wrote, "#aliabhatt cancelled her scheduled trip for an award show as her maternal grandfather #narendrarazdan condition has got critical. He is undergoing treatment at Breach Candy Hospital for a lung infection but last night doctors informed the family that he has to be shifted to the ICU. However, the family has requested to make him comfortable in the room. He is 95. Prayers for him."

Here's the post

As soon as Viral shared the post, several netizens shared their prayers for a speedy recovery to Alia's nana. An internet user wrote, "God bless him." Another internet user wrote, "Get well soon."

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie will mark Karan's comeback as director after seven years. His last directorial was Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan's upcoming romantic drama will be the actress' first release of the year. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release in cinemas on July 28. Apart from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Alia will also be seen making her Hollywood debut in Gal Gadot's action thriller, Heart of Stone.