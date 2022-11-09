Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi inspires Malaysia fashion show, models wow netizens by donning actress' look

Gangubai Kathiawadi inspired Malaysian models

Alia Bhatt and her crime-drama Gangubai Kathiawadi have certainly made a global impact. After making a solid impression in India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision is been celebrated even in international countries. Recently, the models of Malaysia's Northern Haute Couture Fashion Show dazzled the evening by recreating the Gangubai's look.

While walking down the ramp, models were dressed up in white saree, with hair tied in a bun, and retro sunglasses. The final touch of the look was the red bindi and lipstick.

Here are the videos

While several pictures from the event have now surfaced online, one of them was shared by Miss Star Malaysia 2023, Malveen Kaur. Kaur posted pictures along with Alia’s dialogue from the film, “Izzat se jeena ka, kisi se darne ka nahi." A fan wrote, “Gangubai vibes!!” Another user wrote, “OMG spot on." A netizen wrote, “Just like beautiful fierce Gangubai.”

Here's the video

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film opened with a positive response from critics and the masses. By the end of its lifetime run, Gangubai become the biggest hit of 2022 until Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally become proud parents on Sunday, November 6, and the Kapoors and the Bhatts are welcoming the arrival of their baby girl. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have shared their joyous feelings on their social media handles.

Announcing the birth of their 'magical girl', the new mom Alia Bhatt shared a specially designed photo. A lion and lioness are seen cuddling their cub in the picture, below which these words are written, "And in the best news of our lives, Our baby is here and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, and will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.