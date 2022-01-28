Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets new release date, details inside

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's upcoming period drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' gets a new release date. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was earlier scheduled for 6 January will now release the film on 25 February 2022. The production house announced the release date with a post and it left Alia's fans happy.

Check out the post

In the film, Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai, one of the most powerful, revered, and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s, in the period film based on one of the chapters of acclaimed author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai.'

The film was originally slated to hit theatres on September 11, 2020. The makers announced that the film would be released somewhere in 2021 in January 2021, but the release was again postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi make cameo appearances in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which also stars Seema Pahwa.

Confirming that the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’, and John Abraham's ‘Attack’ will hit big screens soon, Pen Studio's Chairman and MD, Jayantilal Gada, in a statement, said a few months ago, "We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. There have been several rumours doing rounds about these films releasing on OTT platforms before cinemas which are untrue. These Magnum opus films are made for the big screen experience and would be releasing in theatres”

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will also be seen in epic-drama 'RRR' which is slated for two release dates for the film. The makers posted a statement that reads, "If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all the theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022."