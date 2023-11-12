Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer slams those who doubt her hard work, call her fake: 'Being a star doesn’t mean...'

Alia Bhatt's fitness trainer has applauded the actress' attitude towards training and dispelled some myths about stars.

Alia Bhatt’s fitness trainer Sohrab Khushrushahi has shared a post of appreciation for the actress on social media, while also calling out people who question actors’ work ethics or commitment to fitness. The fitness guru shared a video of Alia working out at his studio and shared a long post detailing her attitude towards workout and addressed people’s general notions about stars.

Sohrab runs a fitness module called Sohfit, of which Alia and her sister Shaheen have been a regular part. On Saturday, Sohrab shared a video of Alia doing deadlifts under his guidance on Sohfit’s Instagram page. The caption addressed people’s notion that stars’ fitness is often fake. ““She’s a star, obviously she doesn’t work hard and it’s all fake” Let’s turn that on its head a lil and be more factual. “She’s a star cause she works so damn hard and takes nothing for granted, not even her fitness” Now, that sounds just about right,” it read.

In the long note, Sohrab dispelled some myths about stars’ attitude towards fitness and spoke about how he has seen Alia for the four years she has been working out under him. “Let’s understand one thing, being a star doesn’t mean you don’t work hard. I’ve known Alia for 4 years now (thats how long we’ve been training together), yes she like every other human being has phases where she works super hard and those where she takes some time off. But the one thing that’s stayed constant through the 4 years that I’ve known her, she’s one of the hardest workers in the room,” he added.

Sohrab concluded by appreciating how film stars take time out from their hectic schedules and likened them to everybody else. He wrote, “Up and training at 5 am today before a 12 hour shoot day - that’s hard work. Is it something out of the ordinary? No - but before they’re called stars, they’re human beings - just like everyone else who work as hard if not harder. Working our way back to being stronger, fitter and faster - no shortcuts.”

Alia Bhatt has credited her workouts and fitness regimen to how she was able to quickly shed weight and return to work after the birth of her daughter Raha last November. Alia tied the knot with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor in early 2022.