Alia Bhatt's exquisite diamond mangalsutra grabs eyeballs as she makes first appearance with husband Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially husband and wife. The two stars, arguably the most talented actors in the Hindi film industry, finally decided to tie the knot in a private, intimate ceremony on April 14.

In the stunning wedding photos, what's catching the most attention is Alia Bhatt's exquisite mangalsutra. Alia, the newly wedded bride is looking lovely in the photos posing with Ranbir, her newly wedded husband.



Have a look at the photo shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani closely to spot Alia's diamond mangalsutra:





Here is another photo shared by celebrity photographer Yogen Shah on his Instagram handle with a more closer look at Alia's jewelry:

Even the bride's massive engagement ring is grabbing the eyeballs of the netizens in the viral photos. Her engagement ring is visible in the photo dropped by Ranbir's cousin Karisma Kapoor wishing the couple.



"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites', wrote the 'RRR' star while sharing the romantic photos of her wedding with her 'Brahmastra' co-star Ranbir.



The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends, and directors.