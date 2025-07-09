Alia Bhatt's ex-secretary Vedika Shetty arrested for cheating her of Rs 76.90 lakh, was on the run for 5 months

Alia Bhatt's former secretary is accused of committing irregularities in the actress' production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions Private Limited.

Actress Alia Bhatt's former secretary, Vedika Prakash Shetty (32), has been arrested for duping the actress of Rs 76.90 lakh. As per a statement by the Mumbai Police, Alia’s former secretary Vedika Shetty has been arrested by Mumbai’s Juhu Police in connection with a Rs. 76.90 lakh fraud involving the star.

The police had registered this case a few months ago on a complaint filed by Alia’s mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan. About five months after the case was registered, the accused was arrested from Bengaluru and presented in court on Tuesday. The court remanded Shetty to police custody till July 10.

Juhu Police have registered a case and arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty under Sections 316(4) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). After committing the fraud, Vedika absconded. She is accused of forging Alia’s signature and committing fraud of Rs. 76.9 lakh in two years.

As per media reports, Shetty worked as Alia's secretary from 2021 to 2024. During this time, she handled the star’s financial documents and payments and planned her schedule. No comments have been made from the actress yet on the issue. Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film “Alpha”, where she will be seen playing a spy. The film also stars Sharvari. The seventh instalment in the YRF Spy Universe will be released in cinemas on Christmas 2025.

