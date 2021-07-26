Alia Bhatt's dreamy sun-kissed selfie will make your Monday blues disappear

Actor Alia Bhatt has been super busy lately. From wrapping up the shoot of ‘Gangubai’ to starting the table reading of ‘Darlings’ to resuming the shoot of ‘RRR’, Alia has her plate full right now. Amid her hectic schedule, the actor manages to treat fans with glimpses of her life.

On Monday morning, Alia shared a throwback sun-kissed photograph on her Instagram along with a few words of wisdom. In the picture, which appears to be taken during Alia`s recent vacation with her friends in the Maldives, Alia can be seen soaking up the sun while wearing a giant hat. In the background, one can see palm trees and clear blue skies.

While sharing the photo, Alia wrote, “Smile dream shine”.

Reacting to the photo, Jacqueline Fernandes dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Mouni Roy commented, “So pweedy,” with a heart emoji while Manish Malhotra wrote, “Gorgeous,” with a lovestruck emoji.

Alia’s post left her fans also in awe of her beauty. “Happy Monday With This Picture,” wrote one user while another commented, “Nice pic alia.” A third user commented, “What a cool pic,” while a fourth one wrote, “Miss hottie Bhatt.”

Recently, Alia Bhatt resumed the shoot of her upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ which also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. Alia will play the role of Sita and her first look from the film broke the internet back in March. S Rajamouli's magnum opus, ’RRR’ is set for a release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada amongst many other languages.

Apart from ‘RRR’, Alia will also be seen in ‘Gangubai Khatiawadi’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia will also reunite with her ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Ranveer Singh for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.