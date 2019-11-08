Alia Bhatt's colourful co-ords in Los Angeles is sure to give you Christmas feels in November

Alia Bhatt is on a vacation spree. The actress has been roaming around the world as and when she gets some time off her schedule. She recently caught up with beau Ranbir Kapoor, sister Shaheen Bhatt and now Alia is vacationing with her BFF Akanksha Ranjan.

Alia has recently shared a photo of her from her trip to Los Angeles. During the trip, Alia was seen wearing multi-coloured co-ords. She also carried a sling bag and struck a pose with him. The outfit was by the label Peter Pilotto.

Alia seems to have become fond of co-ords in LA. Prior to this, she was seen in hot pink co-ords as she posed with her team after arriving in Los Angeles. The photo went viral on the internet for all the right reasons, and the same has happened with her latest post.

See the post here:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The actress was also recently confirmed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was previously going to work with him in Inshallah, with Salman Khan.