Alia Bhatt's bodyguard pens heartfelt note on her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, says 'from holding...'

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt with Sunil Talekar

As Alia Bhatt got married to her Mr Perfect Ranbir Kapoor, her bodyguards Sunil Talekar and Yusuf Ibrahim got emotional and pen down emotional notes on their social media. Sunil took his feeling to Instagram, and posted a picture with the duo saying, "From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today.” Alia responded to Sunil's post by liking it.

Here's Sunil's post

Similarly, Yusif also posed with the duo and posted the picture with the caption, "Shhhhhhhhhhhh.. Mubrook (Congratulations) Mr & Mrs Kapoor @aliaabhatt #ranbirkapoor.”

Here's Yusif's post

Sunil and Yusif's gesture won netizens' hearts, and they commented on their post with love and affection. A user wrote, "So sweet!" Another user commented, "That's so sweet." A netizen tagged Sunil saying, "Alia's protector." While another netizen added, "Wohooo the main man."

Just a day after their marriage, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor is returned to work, and she was spotted at Hunarbaaz sets. The veteran actress shares a cordial bond with the paparazzi, and she usually poses for them with a smile. This time, she was walking towards the set, and while paps were capturing her, Neetu flaunted her Mehandi to them, and one of the paparazzi said, "Mehandi aachi hai...dekha humne naam Rishi sir ka." Neetu responded to him saying, "Tu sab dekhta hai," and she stood for a few seconds for stills. Then while leaving, Neetu complained saying "Mubarak toh kisi nahi di." Paps tried to convey their side, but Neetu continued walking, and said thank you in response.

After tying the knot, the newlyweds Ranbir and Alia were seen posing for photographers, and the actress also posted a number of images from the ceremony. A photo of Alia and Ranbir posing with their families has recently gone viral. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aadar Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, Navya Navevli Nanda, and others can be seen in the photo. Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14.