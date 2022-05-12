Alia Bhatt's ad with viral 'land kara de' meme guy Vipin Kumar breaks the internet

@vipinkumar__official/Instagram

Remember Vipin Kumar, who broke the internet with his 'land kara de' paragliding video in 2019? The viral sensation is back in news and this time for featuring in a commercial with none other than Alia Bhatt. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' advertisement for a chocolate brand with Vipin is breaking the internet.

In the video, Vipin is seen paragliding while shooting himself with a selfie stick and he even says the same dialogues that he said in the original clip that went viral three years ago. "Chaaro taraf kohra hi kohra, main pagal tha jo isme aaya, bhai mere lambi ride nahi karni, 500 zyaada le le bhai, please land kara de bhai", he exclaims in the video shot on green screen.

Alia plays his paragliding instructor, who remains calm throughout their journey across the hills, and hands him the Cadbury Perk chocolate bar to calm Vipin down before the tagline for the campaign is heard in the actress's voice, "Perk Khao, light ho jaao". The video has been shared by Vipin himself on his Instagram account.

"Who Said a meme Can't achieve the heights? Who said a meme has just a life of 1 -2 months? Breaking all the bakwaas stereotypes and shooting with @aliaabhatt", he captioned the video. Vipin further added, "Thnku @cadburyperkindia for This wonderful opportunity And I almost lived a dream life with shooting you @aliaabhatt. I get nervous in first shot coz I even can't imagine that one day we both will sit together and have a chit chat."



He even thanked Alia's hairdresser as he wrote, "I don't remember @aliaabhatt hairdresser name but I can't thank enough him also, he was such a sweet bodybuilder guy". After his video had gone viral in 2019, Vipin was seen as a contestant on the adventure-based reality show Roadies Revolution in 2020.