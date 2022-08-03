Alia Bhatt rubbishes reports of Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra being shelved

Jee Le Zaraa/File photo

In August 2021, Farhan Akhtar announced his next directorial Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, a female road-trip film along the lines of his sister Zoya Akhtar's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan himself.

Recently, after the Fashion actress stepped into motherhood by welcoming her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress announced her pregnancy in June, and there were rumours that Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress is pregnant, reports surfaced that Jee Le Zaraa has been shelved.

In a recent promotional interview for her upcoming film Darlings co-starring Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew, and Vijay Varma, Alia rubbished these rumours and confirmed that Jee Le Zaraa will go on floors next year. She even added that the three leading ladies are excited about the massive project.

Speaking to Film Companion, the actress said, "It's happening!! We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait."



Jee Le Zaraa will mark Farhan's return to direction after twelve years since his last film Don 2 - The King Is Back, a sequel to his 2006 film Don - The Chase Begins Again, was released in 2011. A rebooted version of Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don, the new Don series features Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan himself, the film is being produced by Excel Entertainment founded by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani and Tiger Baby Films founded by Zoya and Reema.