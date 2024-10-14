Much to fans' delight, Jee Le Zaraa is indeed happening with three leading ladies- Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

The much-awaited project Jee Le Zaraa starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif has been in the news for several reasons. Speculations were rife that the film would be scrapped owing to date issues and the possible exit of leading stars Priyanka and Katrina from the film. Recently, Alia shut down the negative buzz around the film and confirmed that the film is indeed happening with the chosen star cast.

Jee Le Zaraa is an upcoming road trip much like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The only difference would be its all-women star cast. The film marks the first onscreen collaboration of Alia, Priyanka and Katrina, and a directorial comeback of Farhan after Don 2(2011).

In the latest media interaction, Alia said that everyone involved in the film is willing to make it happen. Although there is no schedule currently, the film is happening, she added. “There is no schedule right now, no shoot day. Definitely hogi (it will happen). It’s a film that everybody, jo bhi key players hai uss film mein (whoever are the key players in the film) - actors, producers, directors - everybody wants the film to happen,” she told Lallantop. Earlier, Farhan also rubbished the rumours of the film being shelved by sharing an update on social media. He shared a picture of himself standing amid the dunes of the Thar desert, hinting at scouting locations for the film. “Searching for gold”, and added hashtags “#locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan.”

Jee Le Zaraa was announced in 2021 with the three actresses posing together for a picture as well. Ever since then, there has been no update on it, leading to speculations that it had been shelved. Well, Alia’s confirmation has left fans eagerly waiting for Jee Le Zara, one of the most anticipated films. Bankrolled by Farhan along with Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film is expected to go on floors in 2025.