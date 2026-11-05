Alia Bhatt reviews Ramayana, drops unseen pics of Raha surprising papa Ranbir Kapoor on the sets: 'You poured everything into this one'

Alia Bhatt has dropped her review of Ramayana with a sweet, surprising glimpse of her and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Actress Alia Bhatt is going gaga over her husband, Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Ramayana. Alia dropped her review with a very special, unseen, sweet pic of their daughter, Raha Kapoor, giving a sweet surprise visit to her papa on the sets of Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari-directed on-screen adaptation opened with an extremely positive response from critics and audience. The movie is running to packed houses at several cinemas. Amid the bumper response, Alia took the positive chatter around Ranbir to another level.

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

On-screen Rama is a pookie papa

On her social media, Alia dropped two BTS pics in which Ranbir is seen with Raha. The little one's face is covered with a heart emoji. In the first pic, Ranbir, dressed up in armour, is on his knees, holding Raha closer and kissing her forehead. In another picture, he's standing with Raha and posing for a wide shot.

Also read: Ramayana Part One: Ending, post-credit scene explained, Sunny Deol appears as Lord Hanuman, what holds for Ranbir, Yash, Sai in Part Two

Alia Bhatt's reaction after watching Ramayana

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress dropped the viral pics with her thoughts about Ranbir's latest phenomenon. She wrote, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her." Alia is in awe of Ranbir, and she is "proud" of him. Alia continued, "So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to reunite with...

The real-life couple will be reuniting on the big screen after Brahamastra with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War. Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the movie also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on January 21, 2027. Ranbir's Ramayana will continue with Part Two, releasing in Diwali 2028. He also has Animal Park in the pipeline. The movie is expected to start once Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit releases.