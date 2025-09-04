Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah Chapter 1 Cahndra is now the highest-grossing female-led film from South India and has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first week.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

Alia Bhatt reviews Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra, calls it 'fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery'; Dulquer Salmaan replies
After Ishaan Khatter and Sharvari, Alia Bhatt has also heaped praise on the latest Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in the leading roles, the superhero movie is now the highest-grossing female-led film from South India and has grossed over Rs 100 crore worldwide in its first week.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, "Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery! So happy to see the love it's getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love and support for." She also shared that Lokah has been released in the dubbed Hindi version on Thursday, September 4.

Dulquer Salmaan, who has produced the film under his banner Wayfarer Films, reshared her review on his own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you for always championing cinema you believe in Alia !!Lots of love." Kalyani Priyadarshan also replied, "OMG! Thank you so much."

Kalyani Priyadarshan is the daughter of the acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan. Akshay Kumar, who has done several successful films with the director, wished for the success of the Hindi version of Lokah Chapter 1 as he wrote on his X account, "Talent runs in the family…suna thaa, ab dekh liya! Hearing lovely things about the brilliant acting chops of @kalyanipriyan, Priyadarshan Sir’s daughter. My best wishes to her and the entire team of #Lokah on their Hindi version release. More power."

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah also stars Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha. Tovino Thomas plays a crucial extended cameo, while Dulquer Salmaan himself appears in the mid-credits sequence. 

