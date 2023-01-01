Alia Bhatt reveals why she decided to get married and have a baby at the peak of her career

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who never fails to inspire her fans and followers, opened up on her decision of getting married and have a baby at the peak of her career. The actress, in her recent interview, said that she has no regrets.

While speaking to ETimes, Alia Bhatt said that she doesn’t care if motherhood will change anything to do with her work. She stated, “Yes, at the peak of my career, I decided to get married and have a baby. But who says that marriage or motherhood will change anything to do with my work? Even if it does, so be it. I don't care. I knew that in life, I would never regret the decision to have a baby. It's a natural instinct. It's the best decision that I have ever made.”

Earlier, Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt responded to remarks made on social networking sites regarding the actress being pregnant before her wedding. Shaheen Bhatt also discussed the rumours that Alia will stop working because she is ready to become a mother in a recent interview.

Speaking with News18, Shaheen said, “I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on.”

Shaheen further said, “It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that.”

