Alia Bhatt reveals shocking reason for minimal makeup look on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor: 'Not giving you 2 hour...'

Alia Bhatt who is currently busy promoting her film Jigra, surprised everyone with her minimalistic makeup on her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress has now revealed the reason behind it.

In an exclusive interview with Allure magazine, Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she is not a fan of sitting for too long on the makeup chair despite being an actress. The actress also revealed that she has attention deficit disorder.

She said, “On my wedding day, my makeup artist, Puneet B. Saini was like, ‘Alia, this time, you need to give me two hours', I told her, ‘You've lost it, especially on my wedding day, I'm not giving two hours because I want to chill.” She further added, “It needs to be something that you can do very quickly. I have ADD and don't have interest in investing too much time”

For the unversed, ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity Disorder is a chronic condition including attention difficulty, hyperactivity, and impulsiveness. It may contribute to low self-esteem, troubled relationships, and difficulty at school or work.

Alia Bhatt stunned in a beige Sabyasachi saree for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor which took place at Ranbir’s home. The couple’s adorable pictures from their intimate affair went viral on social media. They are now parents to a lovely daughter Raha whose cuteness has taken over the internet.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Jigra as a sister out on a mission to save her brother. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt and is scheduled to release in theatres on October 11. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and YRF's Alpha starring Sharvari in the pipeline.

