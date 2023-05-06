Alia Bhatt reveals she asked Priyanka Chopra to take her to bathroom at Met Gala 2023, here's why

Alia Bhatt-Priyanka Chopra at Met Gala 2023/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra walked the red carpet at the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 1. The Fashion actress looked stylish in a Valentino thigh-slit black off-shoulder gown with regal bell sleeves, while the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress wore a beautiful white gown, designed by Prabal Gurung, with pearl embellishments all over it.

While Alia was making her debut at the annual fundraising fashion gala, it was the fourth Met Gala for Priyanka after making her sizzling appearances three times in a row from 2017 to 2019. And hence, the former had asked the latter to make her at ease at the fashion's biggest night.

The fashion magazine Vogue, which organises the Met Gala each year, has shared a behind-the-scenes video titled 'Inside Alia Bhatt's First Met Gala' on its YouTube channel. The Raazi actress shared the hilarious conversation she had with the Citadel actress before the event, asking the latter to take her to the bathroom.

"The thing is again, I am so socially awkward and shy. It's very strange how I am an actor and I'm like literally in the movie business that requires you to be, you know, center stage, spotlight, being like whatever. Priyanka and I were talking about it yesterday. She's like 'You get in, and you find us'. And, I am like ‘Okay, definitely because you’re gonna have to take me to the bathroom. I'm not gonna be able to go myself'", Alia said in the video.

This year's Met Gala theme was ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. All the attendees turned up in outfits celebrating Lagerfield and were also served dinner, inspired by the late designer's favourite dishes.



