Alia Bhatt reveals how much she was paid for her debut film Student of the Year

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses, she started her career with Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year which also starred Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It was a debut film for all three of them.

For the unversed, Alia was only 19 years old when she entered Bollywood. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Alia revealed that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her first film. She stated, “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money.”

The film which starred Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan in lead roles went to become a bumper box office bonanza, raking in huge moolah at the box office. Even today, the songs from the film create mass hysteria at parties and social gatherings.

On the person front, in April 2022, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a private wedding after dating for years before making their relationship official. As of this year's late June, the couple is expecting their first child.

While Alia Bhatt will always go by her screen name, she recently stated in an interview with Mid-day that since she has now become a member of the Kapoor family, she would soon officially change her name to Alia Bhatt-Kapoor. She answered, "I am happy to do it."

Alia, who has been wanting to make the change for a while, admitted she didn't have time because of her hectic schedule and frequent trips abroad. She was in the UK for almost a month filming Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut.

After her husband Ranbir ‘promptly’ changed his marital status on the passport, Alia said, “We are going to have a child now. I don’t want to be the Bhatt, whilst the Kapoors are traveling together; you know what I mean? I don’t want to feel left out.”

She added, “I will and always will be Alia Bhatt. And now I am also a Kapoor.”