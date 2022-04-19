Alia Bhatt resumes work post wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, netizens ask 'sindoor kaha hai?'

Alia Bhatt

After Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt resumed work, and she was spotted at the airport. The actress has left for the shoot of Karan Johar's directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. At the airport, Alia was papped wearing a traditional churidar dress, and she gracefully posed for paps and waved at them.

Apart from Alia, even director Karan and Manish Malhotra were spotted at the airport for the same. Viral Bhayani posted Alia's photos and video with the caption, "#aliabhatt post marriage joins work as she leaves for her film shoot with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra."

Here are the images

Many netizens tried to troll Alia for her look. A netizen added, "Kha se beautiful lagrhi yo." Another one added, "Kahin se new dulhan n lag rahi h is s behtar to katrina thi." Another netizen added, "Dulhan ki mehendi itni chotisi? Shadi ki ya sirf formality complete kar li." One of the netizens added, "Sindoor nhi lagaya." Another user asserted, "Yeh ab Katrina ko copy kr rhi." One of the netizen added, "Sindoor to h nhi Maang me kahe ki beautiful." One of her fan defended Alia and said, "Ohh god people have already started talking about what women should wear or not after marriage. Its her life whether she wants to wear sindoor or bangles or not. Men are not told anything what they should be wearing after marriage or not. Its not necessary that every family follows same rituals."

There were other netizens who got impressed by Alia's look and they showered her with praises. A user added, "BEAUTIFUL BABY." Another user added, "Looking elegant, sophisticated and gorgeous.... Married women sparkle s the glamour that shines whole world around." Another Bhatt's fan added, "So so so beautiful and radiant." Alia's simple look as bewitched her fans, "1st look after marriage - sooo ordinary omg."

On the work front, Alia will be seen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film will release on big screen on September 9.