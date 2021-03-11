Alia Bhatt resumes work after testing negative for COVID-19, thanks fans for their good wishes

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who recently launched her production house 'Eternal Sunshine Productions', on Thursday confirmed that she has tested negative for COVID-19.

The '2 States' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a story that read "I've been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you for all your good wishes! I'm taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all. #DoGazKiDoori #MaskHai Zaroori."

Earlier, Bollywood actor and Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor had confirmed the news on social media. Neetu took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Ranbir while revealing the news. She wrote, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well."The veteran actor also stated that Ranbir has been in home quarantine, as per BMC rules. She added in the caption, "He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions."

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others have been infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, while Ranbir and Alia have 'Brahmastra' in the pipeline, the former is also working on 'Shamshera', co-starring Vaani Kapoor, 'Animal' and an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan, while Alia has 'Gangubai Kathiadwadi' slated for release this year.