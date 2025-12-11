FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Alia Bhatt's reply to Pakistani fan asking if she will ever visit the neighbouring country goes viral

During the film festival, Alia Bhatt was asked if she ever felt pressurised to represent India on international platforms, to which she replied, saying it was more of a matter of pride for her. But the most viral moment came when a Pakistani fan asked Alia Bhatt about visiting the country.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Dec 11, 2025, 12:14 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Alia Bhatt's reply to Pakistani fan asking if she will ever visit the neighbouring country goes viral
Alia Bhatt recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. The actress was much-discussed on social media for serving looks during the event; however, she went most viral for her answer to a Pakistani fan who asked her if she would ever visit the country. During the film festival, Alia Bhatt was asked if she ever felt pressurised to represent India on international platforms, to which she replied, saying it was more of a matter of pride for her. 

But the most viral moment came when a Pakistani fan asked Alia Bhatt about visiting the country. To this, the Love & War actress avoided answering, simply saying that she would go wherever work took her. 

Alia Bhatt's response especially went viral amid the polarising reviews that Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar is receiving online. While one section of the media is busy praising the film and its subject, others are calling it a propaganda film in favour of the ruling government. Dhurandhar delves deep into the geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's R&AW, especially associated with Operation Lyari, a Pakistan government-led crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates in the Lyari region of Karachi. The film has so earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office. 

Alia Bhatt, Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and actress Soni Razdan's daughter, will be next seen in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film will see her collaborate with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and her Raazi co-star, Vicky Kaushal. Love & War is scheduled to be released in 2026. 

READ | Akshaye Khanna beats Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to become highest-grossing actor of 2025, just two films have earned Rs…

 

