Bollywood

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Alia Bhatt's latest movie, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, is closer to heart, and she shared the reasons behind it.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Alia Bhatt's latest romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been appreciated for its sheer story-telling and relatable plot. Karan Johar's directorial continues to remain rock-steady at the box office. On Thursday, the team of RARKPK held a success press conference and even launched the song Kudmayi. 

During the media interaction, Alia shared why this movie is special for her. Alia shot the song Kudmayi, four days after her actual marriage with Ranbir Kapoor. A sequence shown in the song reminded her actual varmala ceremony. Alia said, "There’s a moment in the song, where Ranveer bends and puts his head ahead like that and lets me put the varmala on him, that moment actually happened with me. During my wedding, they lifted Ranbir but no one had lifted me. I was like, ‘Can someone please lift me up as well?’ But then he only went down on his knees and I put the varmala. So, it was quite close to reality.” 

Alia even pointed out how the difference between her on-screen and off-screen, actual wedding. She said, "My real wedding was very simple. I was roaming around freely but here there was a very heavy lehenga, dupatta. When Rocky aur Rani were taking phere, someone said, ‘The boy goes ahead during the phere.’ But I told them that even girls do. I said, ‘Main abhi abhi karke aayi hu. It was a really funny moment.”

In the same press conference, Karan narrated a surprising story behind the making of the song, and he also claimed that during the making, Alia got married twice, in a week. While sharing the story with the media, Karan said that Alia shot the song four days after her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor, (on April 14, 2023), and the mehandi on Rani's hands was Alia's actual mehendi from her wedding. For the shoot, they have just darkened the colour of the mehendi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. 

