Alia Bhatt recalls Heart Of Stone co-star Gal Gadot's reaction to her pregnancy news

File Photo

Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt spoke on the phone after the actress informed her of her pregnancy. Alia Bhatt recalled their chat. Gal responded to Alia's pregnancy in a 'lovely' way according to a recent interview, while Jaron Varsano, Gal's husband, described it as "a good omen." They were "very lovely and supportive," Alia praised the pair.

In an interview with Filmfare, Alia said, “They (the film's team) were really accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a stunt but they all knew and they were all very safe. I had doubles and I was made to feel very comforted. And that's all that matters especially if you are doing it for the first time. It was a really fun experience.”

"In fact when I called up Gal and I told her, I said, 'I'm pregnant and I'm coming' and she's like (imitates Gal), 'Oh my God, that's gonna be amazing'. She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband was with her Jaron and he was like, 'This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means like everything's gonna go really well, its lovely for the movie'. They were so lovely so supportive," added Alia.

Heart of Stone, directed by Tom Harper, will mark Alia's acting debut in Hollywood. In the upcoming spy drama that will be available on Netflix, Jamie Dornan is also a part of the cast.

Alia uploaded a number of photos with Gal and other cast members on Instagram in July to mark the completion of Heart of Stone.