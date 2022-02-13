Alia Bhatt reacts to viral little girl imitating 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt has earned a special fanbase. These fans are the most adorable ones. They can win over you in a glance, and they have even earned Alia's recognition. We are talking about the little viral girls, toddlers, who have been smitten by 'Gangubai' fever. Bhatt will soon be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' and her dialogues, expressions, and the song 'Dholida,' are extremely popular with countless reels on social media.

Among these reels, many of them are done by toddlers and cuties who are making a solid impression on the digital world. It all started with this little girl, who recreated Alia's scene from the film's teaser with perfection.

Here's the viral reel

The reel went on to become viral, and then it lead to the kids' gang who recreated several 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' moments. Alia is in love with these renditions, and she took her social media to appreciate their effort by loving them. The actress termed these little girls as a legend, and she term one of them as the cutest Gangubai.

Here's how Alia reacted to these reels

Apart from these performances, Alia has shared other renditions too on her Instagram stories. From toddlers to women, 'Gangubai' fever has taken over everyone. After the release of its trailer and song 'Dholida', the audience is keenly awaiting to watch Alia's magnificent performance in her solo outing. The track 'Dholida' is composed by Bhansali himself and joins the list of his famous 'Garba-Dhol' tracks such as 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baje' featuring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 'Nagada Sang Dhol' featuring Deepika Padukone.

Adapted from a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film features Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles and Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal cameos.'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will release in the cinemas on 25 February.