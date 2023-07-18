Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh imitating her Gangubai Kathiawadi pose in hilarious video - Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have begun the promotions of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in full swing.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are set to promote their upcoming family romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a nationwide tour and the two began this promotional tour in Vadodara on Monday, July 17. Singh looked dashing in an all-black outfit, while Bhatt looked beautiful in a pink saree. Several pictures and videos of them are going viral across the internet.

One of the videos shows Ranveer imitating Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi pose with his back toward the camera and hands folded up in the air. The crowd burst into laughter with the actress blushing and asking him to "stop it." Netizens are appreciating Ranveer and Alia's off-screen chemistry in the viral clip. One of them wrote, "He is so cute, this guy always praises Alia, I love their friendship", while another added, "He is literally the biggest Gangubai simp from the beginning".

Not @RanveerOfficial doing gangubai pose and the way he imitated alia "stop it"

Finally fun promotions has begun pic.twitter.com/WUG7h6LyhP July 17, 2023

The Karan Johar directorial, which releases in cinemas on July 28, marks the second collaboration between the two actors after Zoya Akhtar's musical drama Gully Boy in 2019. Ranveer and Alia won the Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and Best Actress for the film, which was also India's official entry to the 92nd Academy Awards but failed to get nominated. Apart from the two actors, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles.

The film reportedly also features Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor in cameo roles. The much-awaited seventh full-length feature film of Karan Johar after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, is presented by Viacom18 Studios & Dharma Productions and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta under their banner Dharma Production.



