Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted to a post defending Ranbir Kapoor against 'red flag, womaniser, mumma's boy' tags.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with each other in 2022 and in the same year, they welcomed their daughter Raha. Alia often defends Ranbir online and and on public events against his haters labelling him "playboy" for his past relationships with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

The Raazi actress showed her support towards the Animal star once again on social media recently. She liked a positive fan post about Ranbir, that read, "Funny how jealous people always call him red flag, womanizer, mumma’s boy etc. but Ranbir Kapoor literally included his wife and daughter’s initials in his brand’s name. If this is red flag then I guess it’s better than every so-called green flag on the internet." Alia liked the post on Instagram and the screenshot of the same went viral on social media.

Ranbir had launched the first store of his brand ARKS on February 14 in Bandra West, Mumbai. ARKS is the lifestyle brand offering a curated wardrobe of premium essentials. The collection includes stylish and functional apparel, accessories, and sneakers for men and women. The name includes the initials of Ranbir's wife Alia and his daughter Raha.

Meanwhile, after the 2022 blockbuster Brahmāstra: Part One - Shiva, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reunite for Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starring Vicky Kaushal, it is slated to release in cinemas on March 20, 2026 coinciding with Eid. Love & War will also reunite Alia and Ranbir with Bhansali after Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya, respectively.

Before Love & War, Alia will be headlining the action thriller Alpha, along with Sharvari. Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail, it is the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. Alpha is slated to hit theatres on December 25, 2025 on the occasion of Christmas.