Alia Bhatt reacts to Pakistani rapper Muhammad Shah's video dedicated to her

There are millions of Alia Bhatt fans around the world and her social media pages are proof. Several times, the actor posts the photos and videos her fans dedicate to her and give them a shoutout. The actor loves her fans immensely and sees to it that she makes them happy. Recently, a Pakistani artist named Muhammad Shah took to his Instagram page and shared a rap video he created.

In the video, he is seen showering his love for Alia after his friends tell him to do so. Towards the end of the video, Muhammad Shah is told by his buddies that Alia is taken and has a boyfriend and he should try to make a song on Janhvi Kapoor. Shah shared the video with a caption stating, "In the first episode of "What if"... #onlylovetoshare."

Check out the video below:

A couple of days back, Alia responded to his post by getting into Gully Boy spirit. She wrote, "Bohut hard." To which he replied, "@aliaabhatt I love you".

Take a look below:

Currently, Alia has headed to the Maldives with her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple recently recovered from COVID-19 and has headed to the exotic location for some unwinding time.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi in which she plays the titular role.

The actor also has SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The actor will be romancing Ram in the upcoming magnum opus.