Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism of being miscast in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set for her next release ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress has been receiving an outstanding response for her acting in the film. The trailer and songs have also received appreciation from the audience.

However, some people think Alia is a misfit for the character of ‘Gangubai’. Now, Alia Bhatt has opened up on the criticism that she is receiving. As per Bollywood Life, Alia Bhatt stated, that he is not ‘old’. Therefore, ‘take the thought out that she is playing an older woman.’ She mentioned, “The thing is, we don’t have much information on Gangubai. The one picture we got of her, in black and white, she’s old. So there’s a feeling that ‘Oh, she’s Gangubai and Alia’s wrong.’ Obviously, in that context, I am wrong (for the role). But it’s not character. Gangubai became powerful very young in her life. That was one of the facts that she became a caretaker of a brothel at a very young age. Things in her life happened very fast, at a very young age. We had to show a transition from the age of 16-17 to the age she’s shown in the film, which is 31-32.” Read | Gangubai's family slams Alia Bhatt's film, says 'defamed us for the greed of money'

The actress said she has a ‘baby face’ and stated, “It’s not something that I disagree with at all that in terms of perception, you won’t think (that Alia fits the bill). But that’s the fun that you won’t imagine that anyone can do this.”

The biographical crime drama film is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tenth film after the acclaimed director has helmed some of the most popular films in the last sixteen years, starting from his debut ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ in 1996 to his last release ‘Padmaavat’ in 2018. In a recent interview with an international magazine, the director has revealed Alia Bhatt's first reaction when he offered her ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi.’