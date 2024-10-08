Twitter
Alia Bhatt addressed the comparisons between her upcoming release Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor's last film Animal.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 11:24 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Alia Bhatt reacts to comparisons between Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: 'Common theme in...'
Alia Bhatt in Jigra and Ranbir Kapoor in Animal
Alia Bhatt has said that the only theme common between her upcoming film Jigra and her husband Ranbir Kapoor's movie Animal is that the protagonist goes to great lengths for a loved one. The actress said she is aware of the comparisons between the two movies but there isn't much to it. While Jigra sees a sister (Alia) defy all odds to save her jailed brother (Vedang Raina) from death, Animal had a son (Ranbir) take drastic measures to avenge those who tried to assassinate his father (Anil Kapoor).

"I know people have been comparing the two, but there really aren't many similarities. It's not just about Animal or Jigra, a common theme in many films is doing something for a loved one. It's a genre in itself. Many movies have been made on these lines. So aside from that one aspect, there aren't any direct similarities between the two films," she told reporters in Delhi on Monday.

The actor also spoke about how she and Ranbir, her co-star from Brahmastra, are supportive of each other. "I wouldn't say there's any competition between us. I feel fortunate that my husband is also my best friend and a wonderful actor. We often discuss our films and scenes with each other. I talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jigra. Every time I had a confusion, I would discuss it with him and he did the same with me for Animal," she added.

Jigra is set for a wide theatrical release on October 11. It will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer comedy Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which also hits theatres on the same day. In south India, the two films will face competition from Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action film Vettiayan, which hits theatres on October 10. (With inputs from PTI)

