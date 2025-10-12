Alia Bhatt reacts to Best Actress Filmfare win, amid brutal social media trolling, says 'taara na disse'; netizens remain unconvinced: 'You didnt deserve it'

Alia Bhatt recently bagged an award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in flop Jigra. The actress penned a heartfelt note on her victory. But netizens are unhappy with it, and they have dropped several mean comments on her post.

At the 70th Filmfare Award, Alia Bhatt bagged Best Actor in Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Jigra. The actress has beaten Yami Gautam and Kareena Kapoor, who were nominated for their performance in Article 370 and Crew, respectively. Ever since Alia was announced as the winner, she's been getting brutally trolled by netizens. As per them, Alia doesn't deserve this accolade, that too for a film that was a commercial disaster. Now, Alia has finally reacted to her latest win, amid the netizens' heat.

Alia dropped a carousel post with BTS photos of Jigra. While thanking everyone who was associated with the film, Alia wrote, "This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life. @vasanbala, thank you for seeing it the way you did. @vedangraina, #VivekGomber, #ManojPahwa, @yuvvrajviijan, @dheerhira… thank you for the honesty you brought to every frame."

She further added, "So grateful to @filmfare for the honour, and to everyone who found a piece of themselves in this film. I wish I could’ve been there to hold that moment in person, but my heart is full all the same," she further wrote, while adding, “It felt truly full circle @karanjohar, @dharmamovies, @grish1234, and @eternalsunshineproduction coming together for this one. And I’ll always be thankful for my real-life Jigra, @shaheenb, for being my calm through it all."

Netizens are still unconvinced, continue to troll Alia

The heartfelt lines of Alia didn't affect netizens. Several cybercitizens continued mocking Alia for winning an award for a flop film, even when there were better choices. A netizen wrote, "Alia Bhatt's biggest achievement yet is how she made the awards irrelevant by buying them." Another netizen wrote, "Kirti, Yami did not win and she won the award, wow." One of the netizens wrote, "You didn't deserve it."