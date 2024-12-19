Recently, a video circulated online showing Ranbir Kapoor seemingly ignoring Alia Bhatt at the celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are frequently in the spotlight as one of Bollywood's most popular couples. While fans adore their chemistry both on-screen and off, some people often criticize Ranbir, calling him 'misogynistic' and claiming he isn't 'supportive enough' due to misunderstandings.

Recently, a video circulated online showing Ranbir Kapoor seemingly ignoring Alia Bhatt at the celebration of Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. However, Alia has now stepped in to defend her husband against these allegations.

Alia Bhatt responded to an Instagram Reel in defense of Ranbir Kapoor. The actress showed her support by ‘liking’ a video titled, ‘The Ranbir Kapoor they don’t post about.’ In the video, Ranbir can be seen holding Alia Bhatt's hands while walking and taking care of her during Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday celebrations.

Sharing the video, the social media user wrote, "The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show, they cut a 2-sec clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality. It’s crazy to me how easily people can be fooled."

For the unversed, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently attended Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebrations with her family, where a video went viral showing her seemingly ignoring her daughter-in-law, Alia Bhatt.

In the clip, Alia can be seen helping manage the family and guiding them to the photo op, but when she approaches Neetu and extends her hand, Neetu walks past without acknowledging her. This moment has sparked speculation online, with many suggesting there might be tension or even an argument between the two, though the situation remains unclear.