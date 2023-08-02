Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to have sequel? Here’s what Karan Johar has to say

Karan Johar gives a major hint about Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's sequel.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently enjoying the success of their recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie has garnered positive reviews from the audience and now, Karan Johar has hinted about its sequel.

In a recent conversation with Film Companion, Karan Johar talked about where would be Rocky and Rani after their marriage. The filmmaker said, “I definitely think that Rani would not move into the Randhawa Paradise. And I definitely think that the Chatterjees would be okay with the fact that they would move… I think they would move into a separate home because now they get along with each other’s families well enough for them to create a world of their own. In my head, neither does Rocky move to Rani’s nor does Rani move into Rocky’s; they have a place of their own,” he said, adding, “But in my head, Rani would do that place up, she wouldn’t trust Rocky’s aesthetics.”

He further hinted at the sequel of the movie and revealed that he has discussed the idea with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The filmmaker said, “You know, we discussed part two. We used to chat about it; Alia, Ranveer and me. These two deserve a spinoff, and I was like, ‘Who knows?’ We imagined a story, we actually have a kind of story… It’s too nascent a thought, but definitely I see Rocky and Rani living somewhere in Delhi, but away from their parents. Because now, even though they know the backseat driving is being done by the family, they’re okay, they’re at least in control of the front seat.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks a stellar directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore gross worldwide and sharing his happiness about the same, the filmmaker took to his Instagram and wrote, “Thank you so much for pouring your love from across the world for Rocky, Rani, and our kahaani.”

Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18, the movie revolves around the love story of Rocky (Punjabi boy) and Rani (Bengali girl) who decides to switch and live with each other’s families to convince them for their marriage after they figure out that they both are poles apart. From the songs to the performances of the actors, audiences, and celebrities have been heaping praise on the movie.

Read Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani movie review: Karan Johar returns with fun, emotional, and surprisingly progressive film