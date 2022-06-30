Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh look chic as Karan Johar drops photo of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were snapped having a hearty meal at a restaurant in London, by none other than their director Karan Johar.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 01:10 PM IST

Rocky and Rani Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are both in London. While earlier this week, Alia took everyone by surprise after announcing that she was expecting her first child with the caption 'Our baby...coming soon' alongside a photo of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and her in a hospital room, looking at a sonography result on a monitor, on the other hand, Ranveer headed out of India to celebrate his birthday and to meet his actress-wife Deepika Padukone, who is currently in the US. Sources say Ranveer might be celebrating his special day in Hawaii with Deepika.

Meanwhile, as Alia and Ranveer caught up in London, the duo, on Tuesday, were snapped having a hearty meal at a restaurant in London, by none other than their director Karan Johar. Karan took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of them and captioned it, "I found Rocky and Rani!"

READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy: Neetu Kapoor reacts to paps saying 'dadi banne waale ho aap'

 

Alia can be seen wearing a black oversized sweatshirt while Ranveer posed in a blue-white striped shirt that he layered with a chic Gucci sweater. Alia wore pink Louis Vuitton sunglasses and added a touch of gold with chunky earrings.

Karan is currently on a holiday in London with his mother Hiroo Johar and the kids Yash and Roohi.

Earlier in the day, Karan's close friend and designer Manish Malhotra shared a photo with Alia and Karan and it looks like the celebrities are having a mini-reunion in London! In the series of photos posted by Manish, Kareena Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan were also seen enjoying themselves in London.

Talking about Kareena, she has been in London for quite some time with her family. She also attended a rock concert by the British brand The Rolling Stone with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan earlier this week.

Moving further in Manish's string of photos, he also shared a picture with Philanthropher Natasha Poonawalla and Kareena. Natasha is known to be very close to Kareena and her group of girlfriends. After this, Manish went on and shared another stunning photo, in which he was seen posing with the 'beauties' of Bollywood, including Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan among others. Manish captioned the picture, "With the beauties."

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor are also in London. They visited Sonam on Tuesday evening for dinner. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty and her family are also vacationing in London.

Well, it definitely looks like a lot is brewing under the London sun as our celebs enjoy some time off from work.

