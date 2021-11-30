Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Nora Fatehi perform at a wedding in Delhi- WATCH viral video

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon recently performed at a wedding in Delhi and set the stage on fire. Videos of the same have gone viral on social media, fans have been resharing these clips on Instagram.

Ranveer Singh grooved to ‘Khalibali’, ‘Aankh Maarey’, while Alia Bhatt, who was wearing a blue outfit, danced to ‘Tamma Tamma’ and ‘Kar Gayi Chul’ in a wedding in Delhi. Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon were also seen setting the stage on fire with their sexy moves. Nora Fatehi grabbed everyone’s attention when she grooved on ‘Saki Saki’.

Other than them, AP Dhillon and several other singers also performed there. Recently, Alia and Raveen were seen attending AP Dhillon’s concert, they grooved to his hit songs.

For the unversed, Alia and Ranveer will be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky And Rani ki Prem Kahani’ with Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra.