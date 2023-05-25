'They are fire': Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh impress fans with their chemistry in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani first look

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

The first look of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar’s comeback directorial, was unveiled on social media on Thursday, May 25. The director and the film’s team shared a bunch of posters featuring the film’s two leads – Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and fans began praising their chemistry. The film marks the first time the two actors are coming together on screen.

Karan Johar individual posters of Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani first. During Ranveer’s introduction, he wrote, “An absolute ‘heartthrob’, who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!”. This was followed by two posters of Alia as Rani with the caption: “Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!”

The filmmaker then shared four separate posters of the two leads together, dressed in various colours and attires. “It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it,” the filmmaker wrote. The pictures show Ranveer and Alia’s character in loved up poses, wearing pink, blue, gold, and red clothes. Reacting to the posters, one fan wrote, “They are fire.” Others also appreciated the chemistry and wrote, “This is the new hit pair of Bollywood.”

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, which also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, is set to release in theatres on July 28 this year. Karan Johar has hinted that the team will be releasing the first look poster of the support cast as well soon. The film marks Karan Johar's return to direction in a full-length feature film for the first time since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. The filmmaker worked on sections of two anthology films in the meantime – Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, both of which streamed on Netflix.