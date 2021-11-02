Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding postponed to 2022? Here’s what we know

All eyes have been on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt since they made their love public. Details about their wedding are circulating through the gossip mills. Their followers know they're getting married soon, but when will it be?

According to India.com quoting Bollywood life report, Ranbir and Alia are really delighted to marry, but their wedding will take place in 2022, not 2021.

According to a source close to the portal, Alia and Ranbir have big plans for their wedding, which will take place in February or May 2022. Due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the much-loved pair, who have been dating since 2018, had to postpone their wedding last year. They've been looking forward to their spectacular Indian wedding for a long time. Before tying everything up, Alia and Ranbir want to wait and assess the situation. The location of their wedding has yet to be determined.

Alia's mother, Soni Razdan, broke her silence about her daughter's wedding to Ranbir Kapoor a week ago, claiming that even she doesn't know when the wedding would happen. Soni told Bollywood Life, “Even I don’t know when it’ll (the wedding) happen. Even I’m waiting for some information.” She further added when asked to elaborate a bit on the same, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that, but even her agent might not know.”

In terms of work, Alia and Ranbir will appear together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's ‘Brahmastra’.