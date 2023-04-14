Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding anniversary: Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor shower love and blessings in heartfelt posts

Neetu Kapoor-Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, one of the most popular couples in Bollywood celebrate their 1st wedding anniversary today (April 14, 2023). Alia and Ranbir’s moms wished the couple by sharing adorable photos and penning a heartfelt note.

On Friday, Soni Razdan took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding and penned a sweet note for the couple. Soni wrote, “On this day last year my sweet (heart emoji)’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards.”

Neetu Kapoor also wished the couple by sharing a picture of the couple and called her ‘heartbeats’. The actress took to his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and Blessings.” Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the couple and wrote, “Happy Anniversary to Raha’s mummy and daddy.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022. The couple then stepped into the journey of parenthood in December when they welcomed their daughter Raha. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt paired for the first time together in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Rashmika Mandana in the gangster drama which is set to release on August 11, 2023. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt who was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. The actress will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh for the movie. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others in prominent roles. The film has completed the shooting and is set to release on July 28, 2023.

Read Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding anniversary: Inside photos of couple's home Vastu where they tied the knot last year