Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film Love & War. The romantic drama is slated will clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Siddharth Anand's action thriller King on Eid 2026.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrated his 62nd birthday on February 24. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen together in the filmmaker's next film Love & War, took a quick break from their night shoots and celebrated his birthday. The Highway actress took to her Instagram and shared the photos from the celebration on Tuesday.

In the first photo, the four of them were seen together posing for the camera with the birthday cake kept in front of them. They also celebrated Chhaava's success as Vicky was seen cutting the cake in the second and the final picture. Chhaava, which has grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide and is still going strong at the box office, has become Vicky's highest-grossing film.

It was a triple celebration for them as Alia and Sanjay's Gangubai Kathiawadi celebrates three years of its release on February 25. The film was a monumental success for the actress and the filmmaker as Alia won her first National Film Award for Best Actress and Sanjay Leela Bhansali won two National Film Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Editing for Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director. Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) & lastly many many cheers and claps for Vicky Kaushal for absolutely smashing the box office with Chhaava!! Chalo abhi party over, back to shoot."

Talking about Love & War, the upcoming film was slated to release in the theatres on December 25, 2025 on Christmas, but now has been postponed. The romantic drama will now hit theatres on March 20, 2026 coinciding with Eid and might clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan's action thriller King. The release date of King hasn't been officially announced yet.