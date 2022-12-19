Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor twin in Argentina jerseys as they enjoy FIFA World Cup final

File photo

In Mumbai, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt went to watch the FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina. The actors were cheering for the side that ultimately won the world cup while sporting similar Argentina jerseys. Alia and Ranbir were seen outside director Luv Ranjan’s house.

When Alia and Ranbir were photographed in Mumbai while sporting their white and blue Argentina shirts, they were both smiling. For the day, Ranbir opted for a cap as well. Prior to the FIFA World Cup final, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were also sighted outside the director's Mumbai residence.

Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Farah Khan, and others flew to Qatar to see the final while Alia, Ranbir, Rajkummar, and other celebrities watched the game at home in Mumbai. In addition, Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy on Sunday before the Argentina vs. France championship game at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. Iker Casillas, a former Spain goalkeeper and captain, was with her.

The FIFA World Cup trophy arrived at the Lusail Stadium in a specially commissioned Louis Vuitton trunk, escorted by the Pathaan actress and Casillas, who now works as a football commentator.

The following project for Ranbir Kapoor is Luv's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. On March 8, 2023, the romantic comedy, which also stars Sharaddha Kapoor, is scheduled for release. Animal, starring Rashmika Mandanna, is another of his future movies. In contrast, Alia will appear with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone in her filmography.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Final was taking place between Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Hugo Lloris-led France on the national day of Qatar, December 18.