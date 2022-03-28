Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to get married in April 2022? Know here

Fans are eagerly anticipating Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding because they want to see them as bride and groom. There have been numerous speculations circulating on the internet that the couple would marry next month, in April 2022. However, the immediate family has yet to confirm or deny the news. Rima Jain, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt, is the latest to speak about their wedding.



In an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Rima Jain was asked about their April wedding, she was quoted saying, that there is nothing she knows yet. They will get married but she doesn’t know when. They will decide suddenly and everyone will get to know.



She further revealed that they have not prepared anything so how will the wedding happen soon? It will be shocking for her also if it’s true.



A new series of images from the Varanasi sets of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated flick Brahmastra had been leaked. Ranbir and Alia can be seen together in the viral photos, with the latter looking lovely in a yellow outfit and dupatta. Ranbir is seen walking at the Kashi site with 'vibhuti bhasma' on his forehead in another photo. Even Ganesh Acharya, the choreographer, is seen conversing with Kapoor.





‘Brahmastra’, Alia and Ranbir's debut project together, will be on big screens soon. The film is one of Bollywood's most eagerly anticipated releases. This directorial endeavour by Ayan Mukerji has been postponed on numerous times, but it finally appears that the wait is over. Along with this project, Alia and Ranbir have exciting film schedules: Alia will be seen in a Hollywood feature with Gal Gadot and ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, and Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next with Shraddha Kapoor, ‘Animal’, and ‘Shamshera’.