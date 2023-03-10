Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take legal action against paps who invaded their privacy: 'You cannot shoot inside my house'

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up on how he and Alia Bhatt are dealing with her invasion of privacy by paparazzi last month.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor take legal action against paps who invaded their privacy: 'You cannot shoot inside my house'
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor has opened up on wife Alia Bhatt’s privacy being breached by paparazzi recently. The actress was shot in the balcony of their home recently by some press photographer and the images were posted on social media by a leading media outlet. This led to Alia critcising them and getting the industry’s support too. Now, Ranbir has revealed they are taking legal action against them.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Ranbir addressed the incident and said, “It was invasion of privacy. You cannot shoot inside my house and anything can be happening inside my house, that is my home. It was totally uncalled for. We are going through the correct legal ways of dealing with it. I don’t want to talk much about it, but it was something which was very ugly.”

The actor added that he had the utmost resepct for paparazzi but added that there needs to be professional and personal boundaries in some matters. “We respect the paparazzi. I think the paparazzi is a part of our world. It’s a symbiotic relationship ‘they work with us, we work with them’. But stuff like this is something which pushes your back to the wall and you feel very ashamed of somebody doing something like that,” added Ranbir.

Last month, Alia had resposted a couple of pictures of her, sitting in her balcony, shared bya  leading media outlet as an exclusive. “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my LIVING ROOM when I felt something watching me… I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me!” “In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone’s privacy! There’s a line you just cannot cross and it’s safe to say all lines were crossed today,” the actress wrote.

Alia received support from many celebs in the Hindi film industry, who all called the act uncalled for and a gross invasion of privacy.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Gut health: Five foods to avoid that are forming gas
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Photos: Decoding Athiya Shetty's look and lehenga adorned with 39,000 Swarovski crystals for Mehendi
Urfi Javed photos: Actor shuts troll who asked her to not distance herself from Islam, says 'I am an...'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.