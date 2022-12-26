Search icon
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor spotted inspecting construction at new home, netizens quip they are behaving like architects

In the viral clip, Brahmastra stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who recently became parents, can be seen inspecting their new home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 03:56 PM IST

On Monday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at their new dream home which is under construction. The couple was seen inspecting their new home and the video of the same is now going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen talking to someone on the balcony. However, netizens trolled them for behaving like architects, one  of them wrote, “They acting as if they are the architects of the house that is getting made.” The second one wrote, “ll eye on-camera... Acting like they are architects.” The third one commented, “look at them so fake pretending attention seekers called paps Alia is the most insecure why not if you married a womanizer you will always be.”

On Sunday, Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were at Randhir Kapoor's house for the Christmas celebrations, where they posed for pictures with joy. However, internet users began trolling the new mother because of Alia's clothing and footwear choices.  Fans noted that Alia is wearing footwear that is not her size. One user commented, “am the only one who noticed her footwear ?” Another wrote, “Didi chappal toh apne size ki kharred leti.” “Why she's wearing double-sized footwear than her feet ?” wrote another. 

On the personal front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. 

