Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha receives cute bed set, actress shares glimpse of gift

Raha Kapoor got a new cute bed set from her aunty and mommy Alia Bhatt acknowledged the gesture.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 31, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

After giving strings of blockbusters, and marrying her love Ranbir Kapoor, the next best thing that happened to Alia Bhatt was the birth of her daughter Raha Kapoor. Bhatt is currently enjoying the phase of motherhood, and even her little one is getting pampered by everyone. 

The Brahmastra star shared a photo of a brand-new bedding set that she received for Raha. The bed has Raha's name inscribed on it. Alia acknowledged the gift and the love through her Instagram. She shared a glimpse of the cute bed set in her stories, and wrote, "The most gorgeous bedding set. Thank you my lovely Rhea maasi." 

Yesterday, the star couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement. The engagement was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor, several celebrities graced the festivities. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that took away the attention or become the highlight of the celebrations. The new parents' arrived at the celebrations with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir- Alia walked into the compound of Antilla hand-in-hand, and they were enjoying the vibes of celebration. 

However, as soon as the video got circulated, the internet also got divided. While a section of netizens called Ranbir- Alia a power couple. Another section of netizens panned them for ignoring their newborn girl, Raha. A user wrote, "The only highlight of the whole event #ranbiralia." Another user wrote, "They scream royalty." One of the users wrote, "They look So royal." One of the netizens wrote, "Uff they look so good." 

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Animal. Alia will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Heart of Stone. 

