Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha gets adorable customised gift, see photo here

After welcoming a baby girl, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are embracing a new stage in their lives. While well wishes for the couple and their newborn daughter have been flooding in, their designer friend Anaita Shroff Adajania recently gave them a sweet gift.

Friday night, Alia posted a photo of some unique, handcrafted blankets to her Instagram stories. 'Alia & Ranbir' was written on one of those quilts, and 'Raha' was inscribed on the other. On blankets, there were also carvings of adorable creatures and infinity symbols.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “Thank you my dearest @anaitashroffadajania @purkalstreeshakti."

Alia Bhatt stepped out to celebrate Shaheen Bhatt's birthday a few days ago. Her first public outing since Raha Kapoor was born, Gangubai Kathiawadi actress made. Alia and her mother Soni Razdan were seen together at Alia's house.

In a photo shoot with the media, the actress and her mother held hands and looked so lovely. Only members of Alia's family attended the small birthday celebration they held for Jr. Bhatt.

Alia dropped a carousel post where she's posing with Shaheen, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute - mushy - sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour.”

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter is named Raha Kapoor, and little one's granny Neetu Kapoor suggested the name for the child.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on November 6, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. In a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.” On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh