Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's computer-generated photo goes viral, netizens call it 'Kareena ka bachpan'

Alia Bhatta and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child (a baby girl) on November at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. All the members of the Kapoor family expressed their happiness on social media.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others wished Alia and Ranbir on Instagram. Randhir Kapoor remembered his late brother Rishi Kapoor and said that he must be a proud grandfather today. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans stated assuming how their daughter would look.

One of the doctored photos is also going viral on social media. Though the photo is fake, still is making their fans happy. This picture has been shared by several fan pages on Instagram. One of the fan pages wrote, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little princess will look like in future? what do you think?” while sharing the photo.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is ecstatic to welcome the newest member of the family! Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to express her excitement. Alia announced the birth of her baby girl in a cute Instagram post and Kareena was one of the first few people to comment there.

She wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons. She continued, "can't wait to meet her." Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family."

