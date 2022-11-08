Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's computer-generated photo goes viral, netizens call it 'Kareena ka bachpan'

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor fans have circulated a doctored photo of their child. They are assuming how she will look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 08, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl's computer-generated photo goes viral, netizens call it 'Kareena ka bachpan'
Credit: Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor fanpages/Instagram

Alia Bhatta and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child (a baby girl) on November at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. All the members of the Kapoor family expressed their happiness on social media.

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others wished Alia and Ranbir on Instagram. Randhir Kapoor remembered his late brother Rishi Kapoor and said that he must be a proud grandfather today. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans stated assuming how their daughter would look.

One of the doctored photos is also going viral on social media. Though the photo is fake, still is making their fans happy. This picture has been shared by several fan pages on Instagram. One of the fan pages wrote, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little princess will look like in future? what do you think?” while sharing the photo.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by actor (@actorsss_0)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by srk (@iam_srk__57)

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is ecstatic to welcome the newest member of the family! Kareena took to the comment section of Alia Bhatt's Instagram post to express her excitement. Alia announced the birth of her baby girl in a cute Instagram post and Kareena was one of the first few people to comment there.

She wrote, "Ufffffff my mini Alia," accompanied by a string of heart emoticons. She continued, "can't wait to meet her." Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her baby girl via an Instagram post that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm today.

Soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family."

Read|Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl: Throwback to when Brahmastra star revealed ‘mujhe beti hi chaiye

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 reasons to add beetroot in your daily diet for healthy jump-start of winter season
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 507 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 8
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.