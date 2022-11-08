Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl: Actress wanted to name her daughter THIS, throwback video goes viral

File Photo

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to a baby girl. After the delivery, Alia took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. Alia shared a sketch of a lion family of three. The creative also had words written by Alia, "And in the best news of our lives -- our baby is here ... and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji)."

She added, "We are officially bursting with love -- blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir." Soon after Alia announced the birth of her child, an old video of her talking about naming her daughter is now going viral.

The video is from almost 3 years ago when Alia was promoting her film Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh. During the promotions, the two actors visited the sets of a dance reality show.

While interacting with a contestant, Alia asked the young boy to spell her name. Though the boy could not spell Alia's name correctly, his version of her name, impressed Alia.

Alia even said that she would name her daughter that. The young boy had spelled Alia as Almaa. Reacting to it, Alia told him, "Almaa bahut hi sundar naam hai, main apni beti ka naam Alma rakhungi (Alma is a very beautiful name, I will name my daughter Almaa)."

Watch the video here.

Meanwhile, Alia was taken to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre at Girgaon in Mumbai around 7:30 am on Sunday. She went into labour around noon, with Ranbir and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, and mother Soni Razdan waiting outside.

Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in June this year. The Brahmastra couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for several years.