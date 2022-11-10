Search icon
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor return home with their daughter, first visuals of baby go viral

Bollywood's newest parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen leaving the hospital with their newborn baby.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood's newest parents Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen leaving the hospital with their newborn baby. The new parents and their child were spotted by paps who were stationed outside the hospital. Now, the images and videos have gone viral.

Check out the videos and photos here:

 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on Sunday, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.

On Sunday, in a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.”

Reacting to the news. Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a picture from Alia and Ranbir's wedding along with a note. He wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!" 

The Brahmastra couple welcomed a baby girl. Fans flooded the comment area with red heart emojis and congratulations for the new parents as soon as the Raazi actor announced the news on her social media accounts. On Sunday morning, the couple arrived at Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Hospital for their baby's arrival. 

In June of this year, the power couple made their pregnancy public. After courting for years, the Brahmastra pair exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Ranbir's Mumbai home on April 14, 2022. The pair gave their followers such a tremendous surprise two months after getting married. 

After Ranbir and Alia arrived at the hospital, their mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor were also seen leaving. Alia frequently shares adorable photos from her pregnancy diary with her followers. 

For the unversed, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Shah Rukh Khan in a special cameo, finally had its OTT release on November 4 on Disney+ Hotstar after emerging as the biggest Hindi blockbuster of the year. 

 

 

