Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor raise a toast to new beginnings, cut stunning wedding cake

Instant Bollywood/Instagram

The two heartthrobs of the B-town, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the know with each other on April 14 at Ranbir's residence Vastu in Pali Hill, Mumbai. The two looked ethereal in their lovely wedding photos.

As more photos from their private ceremony emerge now, Ranbir and Alia are seen raising a toast to their new beginnings and cutting a stunning wedding cake. The photos have been shared on the Instant Bollywood account on Instagram.

Alia has also dropped dreamy photos with her husband Ranbir on her Instagram handle. The beautiful pictures have gone viral on the internet with more than a million likes within thirty minutes. "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", Alia wrote in her caption which is a message from the newly married couple to the entire world.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star continued her post, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." Thanking the fans, she concluded her post, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia".



The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar, and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends, and directors.